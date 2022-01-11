Ruchir Sharma to deliver 40th Palkhivala Memorial Lecture

Global investor and author Ruchir Sharma will deliver the 40th Palkhivala Memorial Lecture on the subject ‘The Post-Pandemic World’ on Sunday.

The memorial lecture, organised by the Palkhivala Foundation, is conducted around January 16 to commemorate the birth date of eminent jurist, author, and diplomat Nani Palkhivala.

Nani Palkhivala was an authority on taxation but became known more as a constitutional lawyer because of his passionate defence of the Constitution of India in the Kesavananda Bharati case, in which the Supreme Court of India delivered a landmark verdict outlining the basic structure doctrine of the Indian Constitution.

Eminent speakers

The Foundation, which was started in 2003, conducts two lectures a year on topics of public interest. The last three lectures of the Palkhivala Foundation saw economist and author Indira Rajaraman speak on Decoding the RBI – GOI Relationship in March 2019; Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Road Map to 5 Trillion Dollar Economy in January 2020; and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das lecture on Towards a Stable Financial System in January 2021.

Sharma is the author of several international bestsellers such as The 10 Rules of Successful Nations, The Rise and Fall of Nations: Forces of Change in a Post-Crisis World, Democracy on the Road: A 25 Year Journey Through India, and Breakout Nations.

Live stream

Sharma, who was till recently the chief global strategist at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is also a columnist for newspapers and magazines around the world. The lecture will be live streamed on YouTube at 8 pm.