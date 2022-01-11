Ruchir Sharma to deliver 40th Palkhivala Memorial Lecture

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Global investor and author Ruchir Sharma will deliver the 40th Palkhivala Memorial Lecture on the subject ‘The Post-Pandemic World’ on Sunday.
The memorial lecture, organised by the Palkhivala Foundation, is conducted around January 16 to commemorate the birth date of eminent jurist, author, and diplomat Nani Palkhivala.
Nani Palkhivala was an authority on taxation but became known more as a constitutional lawyer because of his passionate defence of the Constitution of India in the Kesavananda Bharati case, in which the Supreme Court of India delivered a landmark verdict outlining the basic structure doctrine of the Indian Constitution.
The Foundation, which was started in 2003, conducts two lectures a year on topics of public interest. The last three lectures of the Palkhivala Foundation saw economist and author Indira Rajaraman speak on Decoding the RBI – GOI Relationship in March 2019; Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Road Map to 5 Trillion Dollar Economy in January 2020; and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das lecture on Towards a Stable Financial System in January 2021.
Sharma is the author of several international bestsellers such as The 10 Rules of Successful Nations, The Rise and Fall of Nations: Forces of Change in a Post-Crisis World, Democracy on the Road: A 25 Year Journey Through India, and Breakout Nations.
Sharma, who was till recently the chief global strategist at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is also a columnist for newspapers and magazines around the world. The lecture will be live streamed on YouTube at 8 pm.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
It is suitable for those willing to take moderate risk and with a 3-year investment horizon
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...