Samsung launches its Samsung TV Plus service in India

Samsung has announced the launch of its Samsung TV Plus service in India.

Samsung TV Plus is a service that offers Samsung Smart TV consumers free TV content, with ad-supported select live channels and on-demand videos, with no additional device such as a set-top box, the company explained.

All consumers will need to access the service is a Samsung smart television (2017 model onwards) and an internet connection.

“In India, Samsung TV Plus will immediately be live across all Smart TV models from 2017 to 2021 and users will be able to access 27 global and local channels. More partners will be on-boarded soon to make the service more robust,” Samsung said in an official release.

“With the introduction of TV Plus, consumers will get instant access to exciting content across genres such as news, lifestyle, technology, gaming and science, sports and outdoors, music, movies and shows, without any subscription,” it said.

TV Plus will also be available on most Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablet devices with O OS or a higher software version.

The company is expected to extend the services for Galaxy smartphones in April 2021.

Users can download the TV Plus app from either the Samsung Galaxy Store or the Google Play Store.

“We also noticed that consumers now immensely value great media content, reason why we chose to introduce Samsung TV Plus in India. Over the next few months, we expect to scale TV Plus to add more channels and content,” Reshma Prasad Virmani, Director, Services, Samsung India, said.

Samsung offers a range of Smart TVs in India, with prices ranging from ₹18,900 to ₹15,79,900.

With the India launch, the Samsung TV Plus service is now available in 14 countries including the United States, Canada, Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, Australia, Brazil and Mexico.

Globally, Samsung TV Plus offers Samsung Smart TV and Galaxy smartphone user’s access to over 800 channels spanning news, sports, entertainment, etc.