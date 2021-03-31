Samsung launches its Samsung TV Plus service in India

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Samsung has announced the launch of its Samsung TV Plus service in India.
Samsung TV Plus is a service that offers Samsung Smart TV consumers free TV content, with ad-supported select live channels and on-demand videos, with no additional device such as a set-top box, the company explained.
All consumers will need to access the service is a Samsung smart television (2017 model onwards) and an internet connection.
“In India, Samsung TV Plus will immediately be live across all Smart TV models from 2017 to 2021 and users will be able to access 27 global and local channels. More partners will be on-boarded soon to make the service more robust,” Samsung said in an official release.
“With the introduction of TV Plus, consumers will get instant access to exciting content across genres such as news, lifestyle, technology, gaming and science, sports and outdoors, music, movies and shows, without any subscription,” it said.
TV Plus will also be available on most Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablet devices with O OS or a higher software version.
The company is expected to extend the services for Galaxy smartphones in April 2021.
Users can download the TV Plus app from either the Samsung Galaxy Store or the Google Play Store.
“We also noticed that consumers now immensely value great media content, reason why we chose to introduce Samsung TV Plus in India. Over the next few months, we expect to scale TV Plus to add more channels and content,” Reshma Prasad Virmani, Director, Services, Samsung India, said.
Samsung offers a range of Smart TVs in India, with prices ranging from ₹18,900 to ₹15,79,900.
With the India launch, the Samsung TV Plus service is now available in 14 countries including the United States, Canada, Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, Australia, Brazil and Mexico.
Globally, Samsung TV Plus offers Samsung Smart TV and Galaxy smartphone user’s access to over 800 channels spanning news, sports, entertainment, etc.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...