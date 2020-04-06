Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi back on Star Bharat amid Covid-19 lockdown

After a re-run of old TV shows, including Mahabharata and Ramayana, the television industry is now set to telecast two all-time favorite sitcoms - Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi.

The show will be telecasted between 10 am to 12 pm on Star Bharat from Monday.

The decision has been taken at a time when people are confined to their homes due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Actor Satish Shah took to Twitter to confirm the news, 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi will be aired between 10 am and 12 noon on Star Bharat from Monday 6th April 2020. His post read: Good news guys. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai & Khichadi will be aired between 10 am and 12 noon on Star Bharat from Monday 6th April’20.

The official Twitter handle of Star Bharat also confirmed the news with two posts about the two shows. About Khichdi, the channel said, “After 18 years, Jayashree and Babuji will bicker again. Watch ‘Khichdi’ 6 April onwards, every day at 11 am on Star Bharat.”

On Sarabhai, the channel posted, “After 16 years, Rosesh is coming back again with his poetry to meet you! Watch Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, 6 April onwards, every day at 10 am on Star Bharat.” the post said.