Sports, Bollywood stars rally round Go Dharmic’s initiative to feed one million Indians

Go Dharmic, a volunteer organization started in the UK by Hemal Randerwala, has claimed to have fed thousands of elderlies, homeless, orphans, and needy in the UK and is now feeding the marginalized sections in India.

Go Dharmic mentioned that it has started the campaign in the UK where the volunteers, including the founder Hemal Randerwala, fed the elderly, underprivileged and NHS Hospitals. The organization also extended support to desperate Indian students in the UK.

After the UK, Go Dharmic started the movement in India and fed close to 1,50,000 people in 17 locations in India. Locations including Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Surat, Mohali, Dehradun, and West Godavari have seen immense responses in terms of volunteer participation and donations, the NGO said.

Celebrities from across the faculties – sports, movies, and businesses, among others – are coming forward to lend support to activities undertaken by Go Dharmic. The movement has support from celebrities including star comedian Kapil Sharma, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, singer Krishna Das, and sports-stars Harbhajan Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Monty Panesar, Devon Malcolm among other public figures.

Talking about the initiative, star comedian Kapil Sharma appealed to people from all walks of life to be part of the cause. In a video message, Kapil Sharma said: “In India, they [Go Dharmic] are working in Mumbai, Punjab and other places. They are helping the destitute, orphans, homeless, and those who are struggling to eat. You can also be a part of the good work Go Dharmic is doing.”

Go Dharmic delivers dry ration kits containing rice, lentils, spices, cooking oil, and other essential food items that can serve a small family for few days. The activity is funded through donations and executed by volunteers who follow the best practice of hygiene and sanitation for packing and delivering the ration packets to the needy, ensuring no spread of Covid-19, the NGO claimed.

London-based Go Dharmic Founder Hemal Randerwala stated in the official release: “It is heartwarming to see so many people from different walks of life coming together to help the needy. Our highest dharma should be compassion and love for all. The call to ‘Go Dharmic’ is a request for you to come forward and work to relieve suffering for all in society.”

Over 2,000 volunteers, mostly from India’s corporate world have already signed up for the cause.