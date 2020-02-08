Sridhar Vembu, Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Keshav Murugesh among 17 shortlisted for EY award

Solutions for sustainability
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
Sridhar Vembu, Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Keshav Murugesh were among the 17 people in the shortlist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The finalists were selected from among 225 nominations, and will be felicitated on 19 February in New Delhi.
The winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award from India will represent the country at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) in Monte Carlo from June 4-7, 2020.
Together, the finalists have combined revenues of Rs 1,00,000 crore, and are providing employment to more than 1,15,000 people in India and abroad.
An eight-member independent jury panel led by Uday Kotak, MD and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank. The other jury members are Naina Lal Kidwai, Chairman of Advent Private Equity, Gopal Srinivasan, Founder-Chairman and Managing Director, TVS Capital Funds, Sameer Sain, Co-founder, Everstone Group, Kunal Shroff, Co-founder and Managing Partner, ChrysCapital, Vijay Sankar, Deputy Chairman, The Sanmar Group, Jalaj Dani, Co-Promoter, Asian Paints, and Deep Kalra, Founder, Group Chairman and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip Limited.
Uday Kotak said, “I have been associated with the EOY Awards for several years and every year I am amazed at the outstanding quality of entrepreneurs from across sectors and regions. We wish each finalist all the best, and hope that each one of them continue to build bigger and bolder businesses for a thriving India.”
Here is the finalists for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year India Award for 2020:
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
Dheberia embroidery with sheep wool empowers the Rabari pastoral community
Going back to traditional foods could reduce malnutrition and promote livelihood options
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
Regular plans come with caveats such as strict medical tests, higher co-payment, exclusions
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
The Nifty Low Vol 30 comprises large-cap stocks whose prices have swung the least in the past one year
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...