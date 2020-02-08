Variety

Sridhar Vembu, Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Keshav Murugesh among 17 shortlisted for EY award

EY has announced 17 finalists for the Entrepreneur of the Year - India (EOY) 2019 Awards. 

Sridhar Vembu, Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Keshav Murugesh were among the 17 people in the shortlist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The finalists were selected from among 225 nominations, and will be felicitated on 19 February in New Delhi.

The winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award from India will represent the country at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) in Monte Carlo from June 4-7, 2020.

Together, the finalists have combined revenues of Rs 1,00,000 crore, and are providing employment to more than 1,15,000 people in India and abroad. 

An eight-member independent jury panel led by Uday Kotak, MD and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank. The other jury members are Naina Lal Kidwai, Chairman of Advent Private Equity, Gopal Srinivasan, Founder-Chairman and Managing Director, TVS Capital Funds, Sameer Sain, Co-founder, Everstone Group, Kunal Shroff, Co-founder and Managing Partner, ChrysCapital, Vijay Sankar, Deputy Chairman, The Sanmar Group, Jalaj Dani, Co-Promoter, Asian Paints, and Deep Kalra, Founder, Group Chairman and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip Limited.

Uday Kotak said, “I have been associated with the EOY Awards for several years and every year I am amazed at the outstanding quality of entrepreneurs from across sectors and regions. We wish each finalist all the best, and hope that each one of them continue to build bigger and bolder businesses for a thriving India.”

Here is the finalists for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year India Award for 2020:

  • KBS Anand, Managing Director and CEO, Asian Paints
  • Peyush Bansal, Founder and CEO, Lenskart Solutions
  • Dr Bhaskar Rao Bollineni, Managing Director, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS)
  • Yashish Dahiya, CEO and Co-Founder, PolicyBazaar
  • Kuldip Singh Dhingra, Chairman, and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra, Vice-Chairman, Berger Paints
  • Dr Arvind Lal, Chairman and Managing Director and Dr. Om Manchanda, CEO, Dr Lal PathLabs
  • Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director, Biocon
  • Rajeev Mehrotra, Chairman and Managing Director, RITES
  • Sunil Mirani, Co-founder and CEO, Ugam Solutions
  • Keshav Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS Global Services
  • Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, Nykaa E-Retail
  • Tuhin Parikh, Senior Managing Director – Real estate, Blackstone India
  • Ravi Raheja and Neel Raheja, Group Presidents, K Raheja Corp
  • Arun Bharat Ram, Chairman, SRF
  • Unnathan Shekhar, Managing Director, Galaxy Surfactants
  • Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO, Zoho Corporation
  • Rajesh Yabaji, CEO and Co-founder, Zinka Logistics Solutions (Blackbuck)
