Sridhar Vembu, Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Keshav Murugesh among 17 shortlisted for EY award

Sridhar Vembu, Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Keshav Murugesh were among the 17 people in the shortlist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The finalists were selected from among 225 nominations, and will be felicitated on 19 February in New Delhi.

The winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award from India will represent the country at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) in Monte Carlo from June 4-7, 2020.

Together, the finalists have combined revenues of Rs 1,00,000 crore, and are providing employment to more than 1,15,000 people in India and abroad.

An eight-member independent jury panel led by Uday Kotak, MD and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank. The other jury members are Naina Lal Kidwai, Chairman of Advent Private Equity, Gopal Srinivasan, Founder-Chairman and Managing Director, TVS Capital Funds, Sameer Sain, Co-founder, Everstone Group, Kunal Shroff, Co-founder and Managing Partner, ChrysCapital, Vijay Sankar, Deputy Chairman, The Sanmar Group, Jalaj Dani, Co-Promoter, Asian Paints, and Deep Kalra, Founder, Group Chairman and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip Limited.

Uday Kotak said, “I have been associated with the EOY Awards for several years and every year I am amazed at the outstanding quality of entrepreneurs from across sectors and regions. We wish each finalist all the best, and hope that each one of them continue to build bigger and bolder businesses for a thriving India.”

Here is the finalists for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year India Award for 2020: