Swiggy, Medlife, Dunzo, Grofers pay tribute to delivery partners working amidst Covid-19

Swiggy collaborated with Universal Music India and Havas group to launch ‘Shukriya Kare’, a thank-you anthem for all delivery partners who have been at the forefront of the global pandemic.

Swiggy mentioned that music video highlights the courage and selflessness of delivery partners and brings together an amalgamation of popular Indian singers such as Armaan Malik, Jasleen Royal, Lisa Mishra, Asees Kaur, Sukriti, Prakriti Kakkar. Social media influencers including Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mrunal Panchal, and Manav Chhabra have also voiced in the anthem to appreciate the efforts put in by the delivery partners in the times of Covid-19.

Srivats TS, VP Marketing, Swiggy, said in an official statement: “As the pandemic continues to impact communities around the world, people are uniting and helping each other now more than ever.

He added: “Swiggy honours the dedication of all the delivery partners across the industry who have been risking their lives to offer convenience to consumers and enable them to stay indoors. This anthem is a token from Swiggy and all the supporting artists to cheer for the delivery partners and show them that their efforts are recognised and appreciated by all of us.”

Speaking about the association, Preeti Nayyar, Vice-President- Brand Partnerships, Universal Music Group and Brands, India, and South Asia, said in the official release: “Creating this musical tribute for our unsung warriors is something very special and will always be close to our hearts. At Universal Music India, we strive to use the healing power of music to support communities.

She further said: “Popular Indian artists and influencers have come together, to highlight the contribution of delivery executives and thank them for their selfless service. This is a wonderful initiative by Swiggy and with the anthem ‘Shukriya Kare’ we hope to spark a movement where people carry forward messages of gratitude for delivery partners who are helping citizens stay indoors and safe.”

Swiggy has teamed up with Medlife, Dunzo, and Grofers to make this song an expression of the industry’s gratitude amid the ongoing crisis, it noted.

4.5 million views

The video has so far garnered over 4.5 million views across social media platforms with engagement numbers exceeding 3 million. The 2.18-minute video features visuals of empty streets and isolated spots with only delivery partners on roads fulfilling their duties.

Several social media influencers are inviting their followers to take a piece of paper and put a message on it saying “Thank You, Delivery Heroes. Stay Safe!” - and put it up on their doors while posting it on social media platforms using the hashtag #ShukriyaDeliveryPartners.