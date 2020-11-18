Tamil film producers and Qube ink pact to resolve VPF issue

Office buzz | Flex workspaces set to grow
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
Clearing the deck for release of new Tamil films, the newly-created film producers' association has reached an agreement with digital service provider Qube over the contentious virtual print fee (VPF), which had stalled the release of big films for Diwali.
In a press release, the Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA) said that it has been in discussion with Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association and Qube over the last two months on the VPF issue and that Qube has agreed to slash a substantial percentage of the fee till March 31, 2021.
The statement also added that the said agreement has also made provisions to find a permanent solutions to the issue among all the three parties before March 31.
Over the past two months, film producers and exhibitors have been locking horns over the VPF fee, which is paid by producers to digital cinema service providers such as Qube and UFO Moviez.
While producers are willing to pay one-time VPF charges for servicing their content for digital screening, they were contesting a part of VPF fee paid towards digital projectors which are theatre’s fundamental property.
Digital service providers slashed the VPF by almost 50 per cent to facilitate the release of new films a few weeks ago. However, producers would want nothing less than a complete abolishment of VPF.
More than 40 Tamil films including Vijay’s Master, Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram, Vikram’s much anticipated sci-fi mystery Cobra, and many other small and medium budget movies are awaiting release. The current agreement between Qube and producers will clear the way for new movie releases.
"With this agreement, there will be no further issues in release of new films till March 31, 2020. Much-anticipated big budget films as well as small and medium budget films will now release thereby providing fresh content to audience and will help the film industry to recover," the TFAPA statement added.
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
A leader oughtn’t to have one set of rules for himself and a different one for the team, says WV Raman
Civil servants often take the rap for delayed projects — but is it fair to make them the fall guy?
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
It is likely to improve the distribution income per unit by 4.2 per cent
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...