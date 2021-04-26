The Oscars bring back red carpet glam in whites, reds, gold

Red carpet glam was back Sunday at the Oscars with Andra Day and Carey Mulligan shimmering in award-worthy gold and Maria Bakalova among several stars in bright white princess gowns during the pandemic era’s first big parade of fashion.

There was a strong showing of reds as well, along with belly-baring midriffs, the latter including Zendaya in standout yellow by Valentino and more than 183 carats of Bulgari diamonds from ears and neck to her fingers at the Los Angeles ceremony.

“Andra Day and Zendaya have set the tone for spring and we are showing midriff all season,” said Nandi Howard, associate fashion editor for Essence. “Both ladies arrived in beautiful gowns on the carpet with cutouts and slits that were a breath of fresh air for red-carpet attire.” Day dressed all the way up in a sexy look cut to the thigh on one side with a cutout at the waist. It was custom Vera Wang made of actual metal, paired with a dainty pair of drop earrings tipped with yellow diamonds from Tiffany & Co. Mulligan stunned in gold Valentino couture, a midriff look with a tiny metallic top and a huge ball skirt.

With nominees scattered around the world, the red carpet was far less hectic.

“Calm. If people were here they would know how absolutely ground-breaking calm is,” said Viola Davis, dressed in a stunning white custom look with intricate cutouts in a snug bodice that fell to a princess skirt.

The designer? “Alexander McQueen, baby,” Davis told E!.

Bakalova, the breakout star of Borat: Subsequent Movie Film, also brought princess, also in white, with a bit of subdued sparkle and a plunging neckline that fell to a tulle skirt, thanks to Louis Vuitton. She snagged a pair of stunning chandelier diamond earrings for the evening.

Screaming high fashion

Regina King, who opened the show, went for light blue Louis Vuitton with winged shoulders and silver stripe embellishments.

“Regina King delivered the red carpet fantasy that award season viewers have been missing when she showed up in a sculptural, custom-made masterpiece from Louis Vuitton. While the baby blue colour and the wing-like shoulders gave off an ethereal vibe, the modern neckline screamed high-fashion,” said Irina Grechko, senior fashion editor for the millennial-focused lifestyle site Refinery29.com.

Riz Ahmed, Leslie Odom Jr and Daniel Kaluuya, in a Bottega Veneta tux, were among many of the guys who went without ties. Ahmed was in Prada and Odom in Brioni.

Travon Free, who co-directed the short live-action winner Two Distant Strangers, mixed Hollywood fantasy with real life. He wore a black-and-yellow Dolce & Gabbana tux lined with the names of those killed by police brutality in the US.

Oscars to be broadcast from multiple locations

Reese Witherspoon got the red memo, in Dior, along with Angela Bassett in a red look with statement poofy shoulders and Chopard rubies and diamonds. Bassett’s train gown was by Alberta Ferretti.

Presenter Laura Dern wore a look with a white feathered skirt and a black, long-sleeve mock turtleneck top, while Margo Robbie went full Hollywood in body hugging silvery Chanel.

Oscar performer H.E.R. made a red carpet appearance in cobalt blue custom Dundas. It included a hooded cape and a flared jumpsuit. Her round signature shades were by Bonnie Clyde.

Oscars suffers from all-time low ratings after 2020 ceremony

Diane Warren and Odom kicked off the carpet in two trend colours: white and gold, Warren in a Valentino tuxedo white with a sequin turtleneck and Odom in a glistening gold double-breasted tux — gold shirt included.

“I’ve never been dressed by a designer before,” Warren told E!. “How cool is that?” A small Swarovski frog adorned her collar.

Odom walked the carpet with spouse Nicolette Robinson. They recently welcomed a second child.

“I am a lucky, lucky man,” he said, while Robinson was grateful for no baby spit up.

Amanda Seyfried chose vibrant red from Armani Prive, her hair in an Old Hollywood side-swept updo. It was among a slew of classic princess cuts, hers a strapless look with a plunging neckline. Halle Berry was a loner in mauve, unfurling her light-as-air train on the carpet with her hair in a short crop.

New mom Emerald Fennell, best director nominee for Promising Young Woman, smiled bright in a flowing spring green and lilac gown. Lately, she’s been making up personas to match her outfits. She topped off the look with sparkly lilac eye shadow. Her look included all-over sequin embroidery and ruffle details.

Statement maker among men

The 9-year-old star of Minari, Alan Kim, vamped on the carpet in his black shorts suit with high black socks, including one with horizontal white stripes. He just had a birthday and got the bike he was hoping for. Another Minari star, Yuh-Jung Youn, smiled on the carpet in a Marmar Halim midnight blue brocade gown with a velvet belt, a wide diamond Chopard bracelet on her wrist.

Glenn Close, nominated for Hillbilly Elegy, paired a jewel-tone blue embellished caftan from Armani Prive with dark slacks and gloves. And she, like so many others on hand, was back in heels.

Other stars chose elegant black for the pandemic-era Oscars. Some were in bright oranges and pinks.

Nominee LaKeith Stanfield chose a custom black jumpsuit with a belt and wide-lapelled button-down underneath by Saint Laurent. Another statement maker among the men: Colman Domingo of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom in a hot pink suit by Versace.