This greengrocer aims to replicate Amul model

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Will this experiment bear fruit? In south Bengaluru, an agri-supply chain start-up Humus is piloting a ‘fair price’ supermarket for fruits and vegetables (F&Vs) with the idea of expanding it into a chain.
Selling fresh produce sourced directly from growers, Humus not only aims to help farmers get better realisation but wants to see that consumers get F&Vs at a fair price.
“F&Vs typically change four to five hands in the supply chain. We plan to reduce it to one or two, so that both the farmer and the consumer gains,” says Manjunatha TN, promoter and Managing Director of Humus, who comes from an agricultural-family in Kolar, a major vegetable-producing region in the South.
“We want to replicate the Amul model in the F&V segment but in the private set-up,” says Manjunath, a serial entrepreneur who had earlier started a bike rental business Royal Brothers.
Of course, there are others such as Ninjacart and WayCool Foods trying to disrupt the challenging F&V space. But Humus is trying to sew up the whole chain.
The acid test is keeping costs low. On the retail side, Humus hopes to do that by building super markets in vacant plots in the city in partnership with land owners. On the sourcing side, it has set up three collection centres in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and has a base of around 200 farmers. Currently handling a daily volume of 3 tonnes, it plans to add six more centres in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the next six months as it expands to at least five more outlets in Bengaluru. It has raised seed funding of ₹1.7 crore from Venture Catalyst for the expansion.
The opening of collection centres in the interior regions has helped farmers like Adarsha Reddy BM at Dyavarahalli, near the Andhra Pradesh border, who grow English cucumbers. “Earlier I used to travel about 25 km to supply. Now I just have to go 6 km,” says Reddy who is also happy that payment made is within 48 hours as promised.
Interestingly, the business model of Humus has caught the attention of the Bengaluru International Airport. “The Bengaluru Airport authorities want us to set up a fair price shop in their premises to cater to about their 18,000 employees and also to the passengers and we are keen that it materialises soon,” says Manjunatha.
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...