Three-day Bangalore Business Literature Festival begins from Sept 21

Staying resilient and prepare to grow post-Covid Pandemic will be the key focus at the seventh edition of the Bangalore Business Literature Festival scheduled from September 21- to September 23.
The 7th edition this year will have many international speakers for the first time. Speakers include Keel Hunt, author of ‘The Family Business: How Ingram Transformed The World of Books’; Mike Shatzkin thought leader on trends in digital publishing and literature; Wall Street Journal best-selling author David Meerman Scott will discuss his new book ‘How to Turn Fans into Customers and Customers into Fans.’ The fest has drawn a few Indian-origin American authors as well. Prominent among them is Rishad Tobaccowala. He will speak on his best-selling book ‘Restoring the Soul of Business: Staying Human in the Age of Data., a press statement from the organisers of the festival said.
The pandemic has disrupted many assumptions, theories, hypotheses and conventions. The Marketing department needs to do the most re-imagining to stay relevant in the post-pandemic world. IBM’s CMO Deepali Nair will quiz Karthik Nagendra and Jessie Paul – both with their new books – on this.
Authors Parmesh Shahani, founder of the award-winning Godrej India Culture Lab in Mumbai will share the panel with Vivan Marwaha, who has decoded what millennials think and do in his book. Bhavna Dalal will add her expertise in leadership coaching to the discussion. The session ‘The Butterfly Moment: From Journalism to Writing Books’ will capture the new trend of journalists writing books. Sudha Menon, prolific author who runs the popular writing workshop series – Get Writing and Writing with Women, will be joined by Hari
Pulakkat and Sundeep Khanna. Hari’s book Space. Life. Matter: The Coming of Age of Indian Science, has received critical acclaim. Sundeep Khanna’s book – a biography of Wipro founder Azim Premji has received rave reviews.
The fest will end with the distribution of the 2021 BBLF CK Prahalad Best Business Book Award which carries a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. The festival is being held in association with IBS Business School with IIM Bangalore as its knowledge partner, YourStory as the media partner. The BizLitFest has hosted nearly 150 authors and business leaders in the last six editions.
