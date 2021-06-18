TN sets up task force to prevent Covid infection among wild animals

Tamil Nadu government constitutes a State Level Task Force to provide support and guidance to authorities about the prevention and mitigation of Covid-19 infections in wild and captive animals in the Tiger Reserves, National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries Reserve Forests. It will be headed by Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary to Government, Environment, Climate Change & Forests Department.

The task force will have six members - Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoD; the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden; Special Secretary (Forests), Environment, Climate Change & Forests Department; Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Director, Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation; R Sundararaju, IFS (Retd), former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden and S Theodore Baskaran, Wildlife Conservationist, as members.

It will have a close watch on disease surveillance, mapping and monitoring system, vaccination and other important associated departments and publish periodic reports, says a government press release.

On June 3, nine lions housed at Vandalur Zoo (Arignar Anna Zoological Park) in the outskirts of Chennai tested positive for SARS CoV-2. A 9-year-old lioness Neela had passed away. On June 16, a male lion named Pathbanathan, aged 12 years, and housed at same zoo died.