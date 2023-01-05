Global kids and family entertainment major, Toonz Media Group, announces partnership with Ele Animations to co-produce Drac and Skeletons in a joint statement here on Thursday.

Developed and owned by Toonz and Ele, it will have an international appeal for kids in the age group of four to seven, a Toonz spokesman said. The spooky chase comedy series will be produced into a 78x7” animated series in 2D digital format in two versions— international version in English and an Indian version in Hindi.

Netherworld rivals in fight

Drac and Skeletons is about two netherworld rivals trying to outwit each other as three prankster skeletons take refuge at Count Dracula Junior’s castle only to stay there forever. The skeletons try to outsmart and outrun Drac (a vegan vampire), but the latter has a few tricks up his sleeve to keep his home. What follows is a thoroughly entertaining sidesplitting chase comedy.

Silas Hickey, who has produced multiple award-winning shows and pioneered several original content development initiatives in Asia-Pacific for Cartoon Network/WarnerMedia, will be the creative consultant for this show along with Paul Nicholson, known for The Amazing World of Gumball, The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe, and other successful international animated series.

International perspective

Both will bring in their creative vision to support the team with an international perspective and make this IP a successful one, the spokesman said. Toonz will undertake the responsibility for the entire pre-production and post-production of the series. The voice-over and post-production of the international version will be handled by Telegael, a Toonz affiliate company based in Ireland.

Toonz will also have the exclusive distribution rights to exploit the series in all media and platforms, including licensing and merchandising rights worldwide, except Ireland. Ele Animations will undertake the responsibility for the entire animation production of the series. P Jayakumar, CEO, Toonz Media Group, said the agreement with Ele Animations to co-produce this Indian IP is considered a strategic one as Drac and Skeletons has a universal theme.

Big broadcast interest

There will be both domestic and international versions because of the big interest from broadcasters. Jayakumar exuded confidence that this collaboration for high-quality content will be well-received by both Indian and international audiences alike. Durga Prasad, Director, Ele Animations, said when the project was first discussed with Toonz, it was decided that it was an IP that it should be part of. “It has all the ingredients to be a fan favourite among domestic and international audiences.”

Moreover, the collaboration will be beneficial to the growing animation industry in Odisha. He also added that this will be the first-ever international IP owned and produced by an animation production house from Odisha and it is a matter of pride for all Odia people.