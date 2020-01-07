UAE announces five-year multiple-entry visa for all

Fancy a long holiday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)? Tourists of all nationalities can now get a five-year multiple-entry visa for the UAE.

This decision was taken during a Council of Ministers meeting on Monday in the UAE. This meeting was chaired by UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Tweeting the announcement, (@HHSHKMohd) he said: "Today we approved the change of the tourist visa system in the country so that the duration of the tourist visa is five years, multi-use for all nationalities. We receive more than 21 million tourists annually and our aim is to establish the country as a major global tourist destination."

Prior to this, tourists could get single or multiple-entry visas only for a span of 30 days or 90 days validity.

In another tweet the Gulf ruler explained that since the UAE will become 50 years old in 2021, this year will be a path to preparation for the same. "In 2020, we will design the future of UAE," he added.