Why women are better in fighting Covid-19 than men

Around 63 per cent of Covid-19 deaths are reported among men in Europe, as per the World Health Organization.

According to another study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, young obese men are more susceptible to dying from the novel coronavirus.

While researchers are trying to delve deeper into the role gender plays in Covid-19, here are the three factors that possibly contribute to such health prejudices, as mentioned in the Times Now report:

ACE-2 receptors

The coronavirus targets the ACE2 (Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2) receptor cells to enter the body of the host. And, males tend to have a higher concentration of ACE2 receptors as compared to females.

Role of estrogen and testosterone

According to the Times Now report, females have a more resilient body with a stronger immune system than males. This is due to the fact that estrogen stimulates rapid immune responses which further help in fighting the foreign agents.

However, in the case of males, they have a high level of testosterone which inhibits the body’s own immune response. This makes them more susceptible to any infection.

The makeup of genes

Another reason stated in the report is the genetic makeup of genes. The X chromosome in the genes helps identify pathogens and respond against them. Men have only one X chromosome, while women have 2X chromosomes. This makes their immune responses stronger than men.

This can also be corroborated by the serosurvey conducted in Mumbai. The health administration found that women tend to develop antibodies against the novel virus faster than men.