Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam regards world as one family: Modi at Quad Summit

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 12, 2021

Narendra Modi   -  PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged for a united by democratic values, and commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Speaking in his opening remarks at the first Quadrilateral Leaders’ Virtual Summit, Modi said: "Our agenda today - covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies - makes the Quad a force for global good. I see this positive vision as an extension of India's ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which regards the world as one family."

"We will work together, closer than ever before, for advancing our shared values and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," he said.

Today’s summit shows that Quad has come of age. It will now remain an important pillar of stability in the region, he added.

The Summit was also attended virtually by the US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Published on March 12, 2021
diplomacy
