Vedanta distributes monthly ration to 14,000 fishermen in Mumbai

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 07, 2020 Published on April 07, 2020

Vedanta, a diversified metal and mining company, had distributed dry ration for a month to 14,000 families of daily wage earners from the fishermen community in Mumbai’s Worli Koliwada area.

With the coronavirus cases rising at an alarming pace in that neighbourhood, the fishing hamlet there has been completely cordoned off since last week.

Anil Agarwal, Executive Chairman, Vedanta Resources, said: “The area is very close to where I live and we decided to do something to help the fisherman community. It is critical that corporate houses assist the government in the fight against this deadly virus.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has remarked that several corporates and NGOs have been aiding the State government in its relief work.

