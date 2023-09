Mr. Venugopal Kasturi has been elected Chairman of Kasturi and Sons Ltd., the holding company of THG PPL, the publishers of The Hindu, businessline, Frontline and Sportstar. He was the founding executive editor of businessline.

Mr. Kasturi, younger son of The Hindu’s long-serving Editor G. Kasturi, is also the director of KSL Media Ltd., Kasturi Estates Private Ltd., KSL Digital Ventures, Chennai International Centre, and Sporting Pastime India Ltd.