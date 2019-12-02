Veterinary doctor murder case: Telangana CM orders fast track court for trial

Hyderabad, Dec. 2

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed officials to set up a fast track court for the 27-year old veterinary doctor murder case which has rocked the nation.

He said that the accused in the case should be inquired on a fast track mode and the culprits be given stringent punishment. Late on Saturday, the Chief Minister announced the decision to set up a fast track court to deal with the case and asked the officials concerned to initiate steps to ensure that the guilty get punished at the earliest.

Referring to a minor girl murder case in Warangal wherein a fast track court was set up, the verdict was delivered after 56 days trial , the Chief Minister wanted that in the doctor's case too, the verdict should come out quickly.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, he announced that the government would extend all the necessary help and support to members of the doctor's family.

The Chief MinisterCM described the incident as inhuman and ghastly and expressed his deep anguish. He was upset that the perpetrators of such heinous crimes are living amidst us.