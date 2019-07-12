News

Vikas Swarup appointed Secretary of Overseas Indian Affairs

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 12, 2019 Published on July 12, 2019

Vikas Swarup has been appointed as the Secretary, (consular, passport, visa and Overseas Indian affairs) in the External Affairs Ministry with effect from August 1, 2019. (File photo)

Senior diplomat Vikas Swarup has been appointed as Secretary, Overseas Indian Affairs, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Friday.

Swarup, a 1986-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, is at present India’s High Commissioner in Ottawa.

He has been appointed as the Secretary, (consular, passport, visa and Overseas Indian affairs) in the External Affairs Ministry with effect from August 1, 2019, the order said.

