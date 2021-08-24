Village panchayats in TN embrace tech in a big way

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The village panchayats in Tamil Nadu have embraced technology and are taking to geo-tagging of assets.
In all the districts, administrative and technical sanctions under the Mahatma Gandhi National.Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) are being given using ‘SECURE’ software, through online mode only. In addition, village panchayat-level planning is based on geographical information system (GIS).
From this financial year, GIS-based planning is being followed in all the village panchayats, according to the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department Policy Note for 2021-2022 presented in the State Assembly on Tuesday.
The objective of Geo-MGNREGA is to create a GIS solution to visualise, analyse and explore the data of assets created under the MGNREGS. It essentially enables viewing the assets created under MGNREGS across India on a map. Geo- MGNREGS leverages ‘Bhuvan’, a software platform developed by National Remote Sensing Centre of Indian Space Research Organization for this purpose.
While the data of assets is taken from the NREGA Soft application of Ministry of Rural Development, the unique capabilities of NREGA Soft and Bhuvan are integrated into one geo spatial asset management & planning tool and is named as ‘Geo-MGNREGA’, the policy note said.
During the year, there will be a reorientation of priorities under MGNREGS with livelihood promotion and poverty alleviation as goals in addition to Natural Resource Management, asset creation and agriculture development. The approach to Natural Resource Management will be on a saturation mode with GIS-based planning. The impact of each intervention will be maximised through convergence, the policy note said.
