VIP Industries, Asia’s largest and the world’s second-largest luggage maker, has elevated its Chief Financial Officer, Neetu Kashiramka as the Managing Director Designate.

She will continue as CFO and will additionally take the responsibility of a Managing Director Designate till November 13. Later she will take over as the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, subject to shareholder’s approval.

Kashiramka joined VIP Industries in April, 2020 as CFO and was appointed as Executive Director and CFO on May 8. A qualified chartered accountant, she has over 26 years of experience in the Corporate Finance function across several organisations. Before joining the company, she was working as CFO with Greaves Cotton.

She started her career with Kewal Kiran & Company and thereafter moved to Jyothy Laboratories. In her 17-year stint in Jyothy Labs, she played a pivotal role to grow the company from ₹20 crore to ₹1,800 crore.

