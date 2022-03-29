Cricketer Virat Kohli topped the charts for the fifth year in a row as the most valued celebrity in India at a brand valuation of $185.7 million in 2021 even as he resigned from ODI and T20 captaincy. This was revealed in the Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2021 released by Duff & Phelps, A Kroll Business.

Actor Ranveer Singh moved a rank up with a brand value of $158.3 million at the second spot, while Akshay Kumar came down to the third position this year with a brand value of $139.6 million. Emerging as the most valued female celebrity, Alia Bhatt moved up two ranks with a brand value of $68.1 million at the fourth slot.

Even post his retirement from international cricket, MS Dhoni entered the top-5 club ranking fifth seeing a spike in his brand value in 2021 to $61.2 million with 25 brands in his kitty. Other celebrities among the top ten included Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Hrithik Roshan.

Kohli’s popularity

Kohli continues to endorse 30 brands across sectors and his social media following also saw tremendous growth. “With his resignation from the ODI and T20 captaincy and associated exchanges with BCCI, and recent on-field outcomes, brand Kohli faced a decline in value compared to last year (2020). However, with the right on-field outcomes, brand Kohli might be able to maneuver through these speculative tracks ahead,” the report noted.

The overall brand value of the top 20 celebrities in 2021 is estimated at $1.2 billion, an increase of about 12.9 per cent from last year, said Varun Gupta, Managing Director & Asia Pacific Leader, Valuation Advisory Services, Duff & Phelps, A Kroll Business.

Start-up growth

“2021 also saw the emergence and growth of several start-ups in the fintech and direct-to-consumer (D2C) business segments that significantly contributed to the overall number of brand endorsements undertaken by the top 20 celebrities,” Gupta said.

He added, “These well-funded new-age companies have led to significant growth in the number of endorsements of the top 20 celebrities, increasing by more than 50 per cent from 2020, and constituting about 12 per cent in the overall brand portfolio.”

In a year when the Tokyo Olympics was held and the film industry was adversely impacted by the pandemic-induced restrictions, sports persons witnessed a significant jump in endorsement deals.

Aviral Jain, Managing Director, Duff & Phelps, A Kroll Business, said, “While prominent Bollywood celebrities continue to feature in our list of top 20 celebrity brands, this year, we saw some notable changes. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and MS Dhoni witnessed a stellar jump in their brand values and they seem to have hit the right chords with the audience in 2021.”

Push by new-age companies

Jain added, “We also saw more sportspersons rising in the top celebrity rankings, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and PV Sindhu. This significant jump was because of the lesser competition from Bollywood celebrities since there were fewer theatrical releases in 2021.”

While Tendulkar was ranked 11, Sharma was at the 13th rank and Sindhu ranked 20.

The cumulative number of product brand endorsements by the top 20 celebrities increased to 376 in 2021, reflecting a reasonable recovery and growth from 357 product brands in 2020. This growth was also driven by endorsements in new-age companies such as fintech brands, crypto platforms and D2C brand. This represents a CAGR of 8.4 per cent over the last five years growing from 272 product brands in 2017, the report noted.