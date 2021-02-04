Virat Kohli retains top slot in celebrity brand valuation study for fourth year: Duff & Phelps

Cricketer Virat Kohli was ranked the most valuable celebrity for the fourth consecutive year with a brand valuation that remained consistent at $237.7 million despite the pandemic, according to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2020 released by Duff & Phelps.

Witnessing a jump of 13.8 per cent, actor Akshay Kumar too retained his second spot in the rankings with a brand valuation of $118.9 million followed by actor Ranveer Singh in the third spot at a brand value of $102.9 million.

While Shah Rukh Khan ($51.5 million ) and Deepika Padukone ($50.4 million) were ranked 4 th and 5 th in the celebrity brand value rankings, Alia Bhatt and Ayushman Khurrana with a valuation of $48 million jointly landed the sixth position.

Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan were also ranked among the top ten celebrities in terms of brand values.

“While established celebrities continue to dominate our rankings, notable millennials with a strong social media presence continue to climb the ladder. Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff and Rohit Sharma all jumped a few spots to grab the No. 6, No. 15 and No. 17 spots, respectively. Further, Kartik Aaryan debuts on our list at No. 20. These rising millennial celebrities were in greater demand during the pandemic owing to their popularity among the youth,” said Aviral Jain, Managing Director, Duff & Phelps.

The reduction in marketing and advertising budgets due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown impacted the number of endorsements done by the top 20 celebrities in 2020.

Number of endorsements declined by 3.5 per cent to 357 in 2020 from 370 in 2020.“Overall the brand value of the top 20 celebrities in 2020 saw a dip by about 5 per cent compared to 2020 due to pandemic and stood at about $1 billion,” the Duff & Phelps study pointed out.

With the film industry emerging as one of the hardest hit in pandemic times, IPL being the key sporting event held in 2020, ensured the rise of sports celebrities, the report pointed out.