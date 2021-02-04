Virat Kohli retains top slot in celebrity brand valuation study for fourth year: Duff & Phelps

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Cricketer Virat Kohli was ranked the most valuable celebrity for the fourth consecutive year with a brand valuation that remained consistent at $237.7 million despite the pandemic, according to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2020 released by Duff & Phelps.
Witnessing a jump of 13.8 per cent, actor Akshay Kumar too retained his second spot in the rankings with a brand valuation of $118.9 million followed by actor Ranveer Singh in the third spot at a brand value of $102.9 million.
While Shah Rukh Khan ($51.5 million ) and Deepika Padukone ($50.4 million) were ranked 4 th and 5 th in the celebrity brand value rankings, Alia Bhatt and Ayushman Khurrana with a valuation of $48 million jointly landed the sixth position.
Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan were also ranked among the top ten celebrities in terms of brand values.
“While established celebrities continue to dominate our rankings, notable millennials with a strong social media presence continue to climb the ladder. Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff and Rohit Sharma all jumped a few spots to grab the No. 6, No. 15 and No. 17 spots, respectively. Further, Kartik Aaryan debuts on our list at No. 20. These rising millennial celebrities were in greater demand during the pandemic owing to their popularity among the youth,” said Aviral Jain, Managing Director, Duff & Phelps.
The reduction in marketing and advertising budgets due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown impacted the number of endorsements done by the top 20 celebrities in 2020.
Number of endorsements declined by 3.5 per cent to 357 in 2020 from 370 in 2020.“Overall the brand value of the top 20 celebrities in 2020 saw a dip by about 5 per cent compared to 2020 due to pandemic and stood at about $1 billion,” the Duff & Phelps study pointed out.
With the film industry emerging as one of the hardest hit in pandemic times, IPL being the key sporting event held in 2020, ensured the rise of sports celebrities, the report pointed out.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...