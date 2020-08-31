Voluntary star rating for washing machines, microwave ovens to continue for another year

Jabra Evolve2 65: A headset for those who mean business
The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has decided to extend voluntary star rating labelling for washing machines and microwave ovens for one more year. This would be mean, for these appliances which are currently under the voluntary Standard & Labelling (S&L) programme, star labelling would become mandatory only from January 1, 2022.
Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) said this extension will bring some respite to consumer durable companies in these challenging times.
In a notice, BEE said that that, “validity of the star rating table for washing machine/microwave ovens under the voluntary program has been extended till 31.12.2021”. It was earlier valid till December 31, 2020.
Kamal Nandi, President - CEAMA, & Business Head & EVP - Godrej Appliances said, “The extension will provide much needed time to the manufacturers for developing the required infrastructure and seek NABL accreditation for in-house test setup as appropriate. Also, since the star labelling process involves a large investment, the move shall bring some respite to the manufacturers in these difficult times.”
CEAMA hopes that extension will also be provided for other products under Consumer Electronics and Appliances industry like ACs, induction cooktops, HDTVs and ceiling fans, Nandi added.
Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL) and India brand licensee for Thomson said, “Thomson washing machines have 5-star rating but for future models this extension will be very helpful. Due to the pandemic, there had been a delay in getting star rating certificates.” The company on Monday launched its fully-automatic washing machine range under brand Thomson.
Vijay Babu, VP, Home Appliances- LG Electronics India welcomed the move. “LG Electronics focus has been to introduce energy efficient home appliances and the entire line-up of washing machine range is 5-star rated”.
