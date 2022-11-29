Voye Homes, which manages homestays and villas in partnership with corporate companies and celebrities, has opened its first office in Kerala at Kinfra Techno Industrial Park in Kozhikode.

In two years of its operations, the start-up is present in over 11 destinations with 50-plus private holiday homes, and more than 268 villas and rooms.

By 2025, the Kerala Start-up Mission incubated firm foresee more than 1,000 premium homestay villa owners coming on board as partners, providing a much-needed boost to tourism activities, a press release said.