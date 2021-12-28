We are living in the age of technology: PM Modi at IIT Kanpur

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
The 21st century is an age of technology and technology will play a key role in transforming the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the 54th convocation of IIT Kanpur on Tuesday.
Calling the present times that we live in as a “technology driven one”, the PM said: "We are entering a phase of comprehensive opportunities to make a 'Modern India'.”
Students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project.
The Prime Minister also launched the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable, it was said at the start of the convocation.
Calling India a “global hub for start-ups”, Modi said the country was witness to 75 plus Unicorns (start-ups that have a valuation of $1 billion or above), and housed over 50,000 start-ups. Of these, nearly 10,000 came up over the last six months.
“A record high Indian start-ups turned Unicorn this year, surpassing the United Kingdom (UK) as we became the third largest ecosystem (with the most number of unicorns),” he said.
Later during the day, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the completed section of the Metro Railway project in Kanpur.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...