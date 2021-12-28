We are living in the age of technology: PM Modi at IIT Kanpur

The 21st century is an age of technology and technology will play a key role in transforming the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the 54th convocation of IIT Kanpur on Tuesday.

Calling the present times that we live in as a “technology driven one”, the PM said: "We are entering a phase of comprehensive opportunities to make a 'Modern India'.”

Digital degrees

Students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project.

The Prime Minister also launched the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable, it was said at the start of the convocation.

Calling India a “global hub for start-ups”, Modi said the country was witness to 75 plus Unicorns (start-ups that have a valuation of $1 billion or above), and housed over 50,000 start-ups. Of these, nearly 10,000 came up over the last six months.

“A record high Indian start-ups turned Unicorn this year, surpassing the United Kingdom (UK) as we became the third largest ecosystem (with the most number of unicorns),” he said.

Later during the day, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the completed section of the Metro Railway project in Kanpur.