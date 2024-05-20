On the measures needed to check the impact of sudden dollar inflows on the country’s financial stability due to inclusion of Indian bonds in global indices, the Finance Minister said, “I do not think it is going to make life difficult, but a general oversight would definitely help. You want to be sure that fluctuations do not hurt you badly. But I don’t think it will be in the nature of being restrictive.”

She further said the decision has been made to open up only after a lot of discussion and ground work.

“Discussions had been going on especially with the RBI for a year before I entered the Ministry. It is not as if we opened the gates without knowing what’s coming along with funds. I am not particularly worried about this,” she added.

Click here to read the complete interview.

