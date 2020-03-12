We Hub calls for applications from women entrepreneurs for incubation programme

Telangana’s flagship incubator for women entrepreneurs, We Hub, has called for applications for its new incubation cohort.

The call for applications is now open and will close on March 16, and interested start-ups can apply online. The focus sectors are FMCG, manufacturing, healthtech, fintech, edtech and e-commerce.

The programme will have as partners Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Garage, Zoho, incubators like a-IDEA NAARM, Atal Incubation Centre - Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology, Kerala Start-up Mission, 50K Ventures, UN India Business Forum, US-India Business Council and Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad.

The 12-month incubation programme is based on a targeted approach to provide women entrepreneurs with need-based intervention models, said a release.

“We are ensuring that we create an ecosystem which comprises partners from corporates, academia etc. We are doing this so any woman entrepreneur who walks into We Hub has access to the entire ecosystem,” it quoted Deepthi Ravula, CEO of We Hub, as saying.