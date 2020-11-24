Weather: Cyclone ‘Nivar’ eyes Puducherry coast for landfall

Monday’s depression over the South-West Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression into the same night and further into tropical cyclone ‘Nivar’ this (Tuesday) morning, located about 410 km East-South-East of Puducherry and 450 km South-East of Chennai, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update said.

From its current bearing, it is closer to the Puducherry coast than to Chennai, and the IMD hopes ‘Nivar’ to persist with the same track on the home run during the next 24 hours during which it could intensify another round to become a severe cyclone before making landfall around Puducherry by Wednesday evening.

Second cyclone of season

The cyclone, the second of the season after very severe cyclone ‘Gati’ in the Arabian Sea that made a landfall over Somalia on Monday, would move typically West-North-West for until this (Tuesday) evening and then to the North-West to cross the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry by Wednesday evening as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 100-110 km/hr gusting to 120 km/hr.

The IMD has warned that the severe cyclone would prompt a tidal wave of about one metre in height above the astronomical tide that could inundate the low-lying areas of the north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry near the place of landfall, apart from causing major damages to thatched houses.

Damage to property, crops

The strong winds could cause roof tops to blow off and unattached metal sheets to fly. Power and communication lines could collapse and escape routes may get flooded. Tree branches may break away and large avenue trees get uprooted. Banana and papaya trees, horticulture and crops and orchards could suffer severe damage. Embankments/salt pans may get compromised.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm activity has been warned of over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from today (Tuesday) to Thursday; over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Wednesday and Thursday; and over Telangana on Thursday and Friday.

Extremely heavy rainfall

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is forecast over the districts of Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Perambalur today (Tuesday); over Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Puducherry, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu to Ariyalur, Perambalur and Karaikal on Wednesday; and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema (Nellore and Chittoor districts) on Wednesday and Thursday; and over Telangana on Thursday.

Gale wind speeds reaching 65-75 km/hr gusting to 85 km/hr is currently prevailing over the South-West Bay of Bengal. It would further increase becoming 100-110 km/he gusting to 120 km/hr (severe cyclone) from Wednesday morning and stay as such for the subsequent 18 hours (well into the night).

High winds warning

Squally wing speed reaching 30-40 km/hr gusting to 50 km/hr is prevailing along and off the coast of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast and over the Gulf of Mannar. It will gradually increase and become 100-110 km/hr gusting to 120 km/hr along and off Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts; and 80-90 km/hr gusting to 100 km/hr over Tiruvarur, Kanchipuram, Chennai and Tiruvallaur districts from forenoon to night of Wednesday.

Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 km/hr gusting to 85 km/hr is likely over the adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal, and along and off the Nellore and Chittoor districts in South Andhra Pradesh; the Gulf of Mannar; and along and off districts of the south coastal districts of Tamil Nadu during the same period.

IMD call to fishermen

The sea condition is currently ‘high’ (wave heights of 20-30 ft) over the South-West Bay and ‘rough to very rough’ (8-20 ft) along and off the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coasts and over the Gulf of Mannar. It would gradually become ‘very high’ (30-46 ft) over the South-West Bay of Bengal from tonight (Tuesday).

The sea condition would be ‘very high’ over the South-West and adjoining West-Central Bay and along and off the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, and ‘high’ along and off the South Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts and also over the Gulf of Mannar on Wednesday. The IMD has called out for total suspension of fishing operations today and tomorrow (Tuesday and Wednesday).

