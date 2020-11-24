Weather: Cyclone ‘Nivar’ eyes Puducherry coast for landfall

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Monday’s depression over the South-West Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression into the same night and further into tropical cyclone ‘Nivar’ this (Tuesday) morning, located about 410 km East-South-East of Puducherry and 450 km South-East of Chennai, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update said.
From its current bearing, it is closer to the Puducherry coast than to Chennai, and the IMD hopes ‘Nivar’ to persist with the same track on the home run during the next 24 hours during which it could intensify another round to become a severe cyclone before making landfall around Puducherry by Wednesday evening.
The cyclone, the second of the season after very severe cyclone ‘Gati’ in the Arabian Sea that made a landfall over Somalia on Monday, would move typically West-North-West for until this (Tuesday) evening and then to the North-West to cross the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry by Wednesday evening as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 100-110 km/hr gusting to 120 km/hr.
The IMD has warned that the severe cyclone would prompt a tidal wave of about one metre in height above the astronomical tide that could inundate the low-lying areas of the north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry near the place of landfall, apart from causing major damages to thatched houses.
The strong winds could cause roof tops to blow off and unattached metal sheets to fly. Power and communication lines could collapse and escape routes may get flooded. Tree branches may break away and large avenue trees get uprooted. Banana and papaya trees, horticulture and crops and orchards could suffer severe damage. Embankments/salt pans may get compromised.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm activity has been warned of over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from today (Tuesday) to Thursday; over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Wednesday and Thursday; and over Telangana on Thursday and Friday.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is forecast over the districts of Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Perambalur today (Tuesday); over Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Puducherry, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu to Ariyalur, Perambalur and Karaikal on Wednesday; and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema (Nellore and Chittoor districts) on Wednesday and Thursday; and over Telangana on Thursday.
Gale wind speeds reaching 65-75 km/hr gusting to 85 km/hr is currently prevailing over the South-West Bay of Bengal. It would further increase becoming 100-110 km/he gusting to 120 km/hr (severe cyclone) from Wednesday morning and stay as such for the subsequent 18 hours (well into the night).
Squally wing speed reaching 30-40 km/hr gusting to 50 km/hr is prevailing along and off the coast of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast and over the Gulf of Mannar. It will gradually increase and become 100-110 km/hr gusting to 120 km/hr along and off Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts; and 80-90 km/hr gusting to 100 km/hr over Tiruvarur, Kanchipuram, Chennai and Tiruvallaur districts from forenoon to night of Wednesday.
Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 km/hr gusting to 85 km/hr is likely over the adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal, and along and off the Nellore and Chittoor districts in South Andhra Pradesh; the Gulf of Mannar; and along and off districts of the south coastal districts of Tamil Nadu during the same period.
The sea condition is currently ‘high’ (wave heights of 20-30 ft) over the South-West Bay and ‘rough to very rough’ (8-20 ft) along and off the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coasts and over the Gulf of Mannar. It would gradually become ‘very high’ (30-46 ft) over the South-West Bay of Bengal from tonight (Tuesday).
The sea condition would be ‘very high’ over the South-West and adjoining West-Central Bay and along and off the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, and ‘high’ along and off the South Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts and also over the Gulf of Mannar on Wednesday. The IMD has called out for total suspension of fishing operations today and tomorrow (Tuesday and Wednesday).
Meanwhile, cyclone 'Nivar' took Twitter by storm as the Chennai bloggers barrelled down with their updates.
ChennaiRains (COMK) on Twitter
ChennaiRains (COMK) on Twitter
"With all eyes on Bay the deep depression is on the verge of becoming #CycloneNivar over the next 12 to 24 hours. In a preview of what to expect many parts of #Chennai recorded overnight #rains. A #COMK take on what to expect from now & potential landfall.
twitter.com
https://twitter.com/mahajournalist/status/1331018295357554690?s=20
Mahalingam Ponnusamy on Twitter
"Listen.. Rain pouring heavily in #Chennai #CycloneNivar #NivarCyclone #chennairains
twitter.com
https://twitter.com/Selwyyyyn/status/1331091898010718208?s=20
https://twitter.com/Selwyyyyn/status/1331091898010718208?s=20
https://twitter.com/JW_Chennai/status/1330823117908840456?s=20
Jaswanth Weatherman on Twitter
"My interpretation on #CycloneNivar and it's expected impact areas. Watch this YouTube video fully for better understanding. தமிழகத்துக்கு வரவுள்ள புயல் குறித்து எதிர்பார்க்கப்படும் தகவல்கள்.
twitter.com
https://twitter.com/chennaisweather/status/1330895254845734912?s=20
https://twitter.com/chennai_updates/status/1330891950833111042?s=20
Chennai Weather Updates on Twitter
"There's absolutely nothing wrong with going with ECMWF Model, but for one thing. I am still not able to understand what pushes the cyclone to climb up? The answers that I get are ridges. Now if that's the case, why couldn't Gati climb up in open waters (in spite of a warm AS)?"
twitter.com
https://twitter.com/ /status/1330348934519087105?s=20
Rainstorm - வானிலை பதிவுகள் on Twitter
"#Nagai #Pondy #Cuddalore #Chennai #Chengalpattu coastal zones should be on high alert Tuesday to Thursday. Deep depression or cyclone will cross between any of the above places. Rains will start over Delta to Chennai,
twitter.com
https://twitter.com/jhrishi2/status/1331042932485394433?s=20
"Massive rains have hit #Chennai & subrubs overnight aided by #CycloneNivar moisture inflow. Rough figures upto 6:00 am: Perumbakkam 93 mm Chrompet 85 mm Nungambakkam 76 mm Meenambakkam 70 mm Palavakkam 65 mm Mugappair 44 mm Royapettah 30 mm #Chennairains #NEM2020"
twitter.com
https://twitter.com/jhrishi2/status/1330948278339457024?s=20
"Rains have started along coastal #TamilNadu. #Chennai seeing occasional very heavy rains due to moist air from north India colliding with the outer moist flow of this cyclone. #CycloneNivar will start to intensify gradually with good conditions currently. #ChennaiRains"
twitter.com
https://twitter.com/Chennai_Rains/status/1331047615287357443?s=20
https://twitter.com/chennaiweather/status/1331044787126816769?s=20
Chennai Weather(Cyclone Alert for TN Coast) on Twitter
"Stay Alert: Heavy to very heavy rain possible in #chennai and suburbs next 48 hours. Businesses can be BCP mode for next 2 days as chances of power outage/internet connectivity issues as well."
twitter.com
https://twitter.com/chennaiweather/status/1331087148896841728?s=20
