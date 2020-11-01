Weather: Delayed N-E monsoon cuts down October rain surplus

Rainfall for the month of October has reduced to three per cent due mainly to raised rain deficits in the South Peninsula attributed mainly to the delay in the arrival of the North-East monsoon as also its indifferent performance on the first four days ever since over the region during the just-concluded month.

Instead, a couple of depressions in the Bay of Bengal that were instrumental in delaying the arrival of the monsoon in reverse, had chosen to pour down their bounty elsewhere with Central India as well as North-East India, with both the regions making most of the non-seasonal wet spells.

Gains for Central, East India

Telangana (+82 per cent); Andaman and Nicobar Islands (+70 per cent); and Karnataka (+34 per cent) are the sole exceptions in the South Peninsula but their surpluses have gotten progressively whittled down into the fag end of the month. States in Central India have ended up the real beneficiaries here.

So, Maharashtra leads the chart with +68 per cent, followed by Odisha (+62 per cent); Chhattisgarh (+47 per cent); Gujarat (-44 per cent); and Goa (+34 per cent). in that order. But this was not so in Madhya Pradesh (-47 per cent) and Daman & Diu (-34 per cent) which has totted up handy deficits.

Low-pressure are in Bay

In the East and North-East, only Bihar (-53 per cent); West Bengal (-39 per cent); and Jharkhand (-20 per cent) are in deficit. Of these, West Bengal has good chances of making gains from an incoming low-pressure area in the North Bay of Bengal heading towards Bangladesh for making a landfall.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this (Sunday) morning that the low-pressure area lay over the North-East and adjoining East-Central Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move towards Bangladesh coast during Sunday and Monday. A ‘runway-like’ trough continues to connect it with the Bangladesh coast.

Rain spell for East, North-East

The IMD sees scattered to widespread rainfall over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and the North-Eastern States for three days from Sunday while it would be isolated to scattered rainfall activity over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is forecast over Tripura and Mizoram and heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning over Assam and Meghalaya till Monday. Squally weather would continue over the adjoining Bay of Bengal.

Night mercury in single digits

Over North India, night temperatures fell to single digits at Una in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, the lowest this season yet. They fell by -1.6--3.0 deg Celsius over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Kutch, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Vidarbha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, private forecaster Skymet Weather said that October 2020 has been the coldest in over 50 years for Delhi, with an average monthly minimum (night) temperature of 17.2 deg Celsius against the normal of 19.1 deg Celsius, making for a big drop of 2 deg Celsius.

50-year low for Delhi

On Thursday last (October 29), the base observatory Safdarjung had recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 deg Celsius, the lowest in over five decades. Last year, the average for October was quite high and had come in at 19.9 deg Celsius, nearly 1 deg Celsius above normal.

There is no respite likely in the coming week either and the minimum (night) temperature will continue to hover around 13 deg Celsius or lower. Also, with winds speed picking up from Tuesday, the chill factor would grow and substantial nip in the air is to be expected in the morning hours.

This could go on to set up a chilly Diwali this year, Skymet Weather said. A cooler winter year at large is to be expected given that a full-blow La Nina event is at play in the tropical Pacific concurrently, which brings its own set of circulatory patterns in the northern latitudes during the season.