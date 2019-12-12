Weather forecast: December 12, Thursday 

MSI GF63 8RD: A gaming laptop that fits your bill
A competent multi-tasker, the laptop has superb computing mettle with decent audio
Vanakkam! This (Thursday) morning, available indicators suggest that Chennai may experience the same weather as the previous day -- the sun with some clouds. The temperature may peak to 29 degree Celsius with north-easterly winds in play.
International models hint at a slim chance of showers tomorrow (Friday) morning, though. The southern parts of Tamil Nadu and around Sri Lanka, and even off the Puducherry coast, there could be some clouding as part of early signs of an easterly wave activity further South over the Bay of Bengal and Equatorial East Indian Ocean. But its maximum impact will be felt across Sri Lanka and over the ocean waters to its south, the latest outlook indicates.
The bulk of the weather activity is now concentrated over North-West, North and Central India as a well-endowed western disturbance loaded upfront with moisture picked up all the way from the Mediterranean (from the interaction of warm equatorial and cold polar air masses) and incremental moisture mopped up from the seas along the way makes its grand entry. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) located the western disturbance, a low-pressure band emerging from the entourage of the jet stream circumnavigating the globe, over North Afghanistan. It has already facilitated the formation of an induced cyclonic circulation farther downstream over North-West Rajasthan.
This offspring circulation may cause widespread precipitation with heavy rainfall/snow at a few places along with thunderstorm, hailstorm and lightning over the hills of North-West India for the next two days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during the same period. Isolated thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning is likely over the plains of North-West India.
Isolated dense fog is forecast to occur over the plains of North-West India on Saturday and Sunday as the parent western disturbance bears down over the region. The limb of the western disturbance digging further to the South also throws up the interesting possibility of the interaction of a band of westerly to north-westerly band of winds from the Arabian Sea with the easterlies from the Bay of Bengal. The interaction of these opposing systems always bristles with the possibility of rain, thundershowers or even hail over Peninsular India and parts of the South Peninsula. In fact, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts sees the possibility of thundershowers in the northern parts of Tamil Nadu and adjoining Rayalaseema on Saturday.
Private forecaster Skymet Weather has forecast rain and thundershowers at many places with strong gusty winds and isolated hailstorms likely over Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dausa, Dhaulpur, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jalor, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Karauli, Kota, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk and Udaipur districts of Rajasthan during the next two days. Its weather alert for Delhi hinted at the possibility of rain and thundershowers at many places with gusty strong winds and isolated heavy hailstorms over Central and East Delhi; New Delhi; North, North East, and North West Delhi; Shahdara; South, South-East, South-West and West Delhi today and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday).
Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President, Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather, said heavy snowfall is expected over the hills of North-West India today and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday). Punjab and Haryana will receive moderate to heavy spells of thundershowers with chances of a hailstorm. West Rajasthan will get scattered light rains today (Thursday), before increasing in intensity tomorrow. The Delhi-National Capital Region may receive rain tomorrow and the day-after (Friday and Saturday), leading to significant improvements in pollution levels. A similar forecast is valid for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand on Thursday and Friday, but lesser in intensity, as the western disturbance continues to track to the East-North-East. Many parts of Madhya Pradesh may also get good rains with chances of hail, Palawat said.
A competent multi-tasker, the laptop has superb computing mettle with decent audio
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Returns do not move up commensurately to justify the higher risk on lower-rated bonds
The fund has managed to ride out volatility in the past two years through deft asset allocation
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Mindtree at current levels. Since registering a ...
Your debit/credit card, mobile plan or SIP may offer free insurance cover; it is essential for you to pay ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...