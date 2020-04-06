Weather: Pre-monsoon thunderstorms to scythe through North-West, South

Thunderstorms are forecast to scythe through the plains of both North-West and South of the country as pre-monsoon season enters the second week of the second month of April. The season till now (March 1 to April 5) has produced excess rainfall of six per cent for the country as a whole.

While an active western disturbance will fuel the activity in the North, typical trough lines will do the honours in the South. The lower pressure associated with them will moisture piped in from the adjoining seas mixing with the hot air over the surface, and swivelled to the upper levels to cool and drop down as rain to the accompaniment of lightning, thunder, high winds and hail.

Train of western disturbances

In the North, three western disturbances, including the current one that prepares to leave to the East, will influence local weather for the next three days. The South too will witness activity during the same period, with a possibility of extension to a fourth day (Thursday) as well.

The first of the incoming disturbance one was located over Iran on Monday morning; it will travel through Afghanistan, Pakistan before entering North Rajasthan. But it would throw in an induced cyclonic circulation over West Rajasthan as early as by tomorrow (Tuesday) and start affecting the area.

Kerala, South Interior Karnataka

A two-day outlook issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that on Monday, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (speeds reaching 30-40 km/hr) over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Rajasthan. Dust storm/thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is forecast for West Rajasthan.

The Weather Company, an IBM Business, agrees, and sees particular busy weather activity over Kerala, South Interior Karnataka and adjoining Tamil Nadu in the South for the next three days. According to it, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka will witness the most active weather during this period.

Squally weather off Kerala, South TN

The IMD too pointed to the conditions developing over South Interior Karnataka, with lightning also over Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala. Squally weather is likely over Lakshadweep area off Kerala coast and South-West Bay of Bengal off South Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into this sea area.

Tuesday: Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and squall (50-60 km/hr) for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds (30-40 km/hr) for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Lightning and gusty winds (30-40 km/hr) for East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka, and Kerala. Lightning for plains of Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Dust storm/thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 km/hr) for West Rajasthan.