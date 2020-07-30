West Bengal bans flights from Covid prevalance cities till August 15

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Suspension of flight operations to Kolkata, from six cities with high Covid prevalence, has been extended till August 15. These six cities include Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad.
The decision to extend suspension of flights was conveyed to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry today.
Flight operations in the city will also remain suspended for seven days when there is “complete lockdown” in August. These dates include August 5, August 8, August 16, August 17, August 23, August 24 and August 31.
The West Bengal government has decided to impose a bi-weekly complete lockdown to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission.
The Kolkata Airport remained shut on July 25 and 29 - the days of complete lockdown here .
