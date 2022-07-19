Western Australia to set up investment and trade office in Chennai

The government of Western Australia will establish a new investment and trade office in Chennai to strengthen business and people-to-people ties, said Roger Cook MLA, Deputy Premier, Western Australia, at an Invest and Trade WA event held in the city.

Chennai is one of four new spoke offices to be established by the Western Australian government in 2022-23.

In a media statement, the Western Australia government said the new office will provide a vital trade link between the State and South India, supporting Western Australian businesses pursue opportunities within the region. The network currently has offices in London, Singapore, Jakarta, Shanghai, Mumbai, Dubai, Tokyo and Seoul.

‘Perfect fit’

“A thriving port city and the capital of Tamil Nadu, India’s second largest economy, Chennai is the perfect fit for a new investment and trade office. Home to an economy known for innovative manufacturing, Chennai is already well regarded within the Western Australia business community as an advanced engineering hub,” Cook, who is also State Development, Jobs and Trade Minister, said.

In 2021, India was Western Australia’s seventh largest trading partner with total trade valued at AUD $4.6 billion, accounting for more than 17 per cent of total trade between Australia and India. Western Australia exported $3.2 billion of goods to India in 2021, above the annual average of $2.4 billion over the past 10 years.

Chennai will be a spoke office within the India-Gulf hub of the Western Australia International Investment and Trade Office Network, which also includes Mumbai and Dubai. The set up and operations of the Chennai office will be overseen by the Investment and Trade Commissioner for India-Gulf, Nashid Chowdhury.