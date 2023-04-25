ADVERTISEMENT

What to watch out for Wednesday—April 26, 2023

April 25, 2023 - Updated 09:56 pm IST

Here’s a list of major events businessline will cover on April 26, 2023

By BL Internet Desk

  • Bajaj Finance will announce its fourth-quarter results
  • SBI Life Insurance will announce its Q4 FY23 numbers
  • Vivo will launch its new X90 series phone in India
  • Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group; Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; and Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra are expected to speak at Lokmat Maharashtrian Awards 2023 ceremony
  • S&P Global Commodity Market Insights Forum 2023 will bring together leading S&P Global commodity experts to share their perspectives on the latest market developments, including supply and demand dynamics, regulatory trends and pricing strategies
  • Second round of auction for Reliance Capital to be conducted
  • IIFL Finance will announce its Q4 numbers
  • Poonawalla Fincorp will announce its Q4 numbers
  • UTI Asset Management Company’s Q4 numbers
  • Biocon will held its Board of Directors meeting
  • Tanla Platforms will hold its board meeting
  • Tobacco products firm VST Industries will announce the results for Q4 FY23
  • National Seed Association of India President and Nuziveedu Seeds Managing Director M Prabhakara Rao will receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the Agri Business Summit & Agri Awards 2023 ceremony
