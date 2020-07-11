WHO appreciates Mumbai’s Dharavi for ‘suppressing’ Covid-19

The World Health Organization (WHHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appreciated Asia’s biggest slum located in Mumbai -- Dharavi -- for its aggressive efforts in curbing the virus.

Briefing the press on Friday, Dr Tedros mentioned Dharavi and said: “There are many examples from around the world that have shown that even if the outbreak is very intense, it can still be brought back under control.”

He added, “And some of these examples are Italy, Spain, and South Korea, and even in Dharavi – a densely packed area in the megacity of Mumbai – a strong focus on community engagement and the basics of testing, tracing, isolating and treating all those that are sick is key to breaking the chains of transmission and suppressing the virus.”

Earlier in June, The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare had also lauded the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the strong measure it has taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the slum area of Dharavi in Mumbai, as per the previous report.

The Ministry said the rate of growth in Dharavi had dropped to 4.3 per cent in May and in June stood at only 1.02 per cent.

Dharavi is considered to be Asia's largest slums. Dharavi sprawled in an area of just over 2.1 square kilometers and has a population of about 1,000,000.