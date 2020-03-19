WHO launches online courses and “managing epidemic” handbook on coronavirus

Sony’s modern take on the iconic Walkman
As many as 3,20,000 learners have enrolled in online COVID-19 courses initiated by the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness around the novel coronavirus pandemic. WHO has launched a real-time training system to counter and contain the COVID-19 from further spreading in the world.
The courses are dedicated to creating effective preparedness and response against the global emergency that has arisen due to COVID-19.
The OpenWHO Massive Online Open Courses for COVID-19 provide learning resources for health professionals, decision-makers and the public. OpenWHO is WHO’s interactive, web-based, a knowledge-transfer platform offering online courses to improve the response to health emergencies. OpenWHO enables the Organization and its key partners to transfer life-saving knowledge to large numbers of frontline responders, as per the organization’s official website.
According to the official release of the WHO, as the pandemic continues to evolve, new resources will be added, additional language versions will continue to be rolled out, and existing courses will be updated to best reflect the changing context. Currently WHO is running five courses on the coronavirus -
Operational Planning Guidelines to Support Country Preparedness and Response
Infection Prevention and Control
Acute Respiratory Infections (ARIs) and basic hygiene measures to protect against infection
Clinical Care Severe Acute Respiratory Infection
Emerging respiratory viruses, including COVID-19: methods for detection, prevention, response and control
The courses are offered in different languages, including English, Spanish, and French, among others. People can register OpenWHO.org to get enroll in the courses.
Speaking about the newly launched courses, Director General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted: “The Massive Online Open Course at OpenWHO.org has now over 323,000 enrollments for #COVID19 courses. This platform was developed in 2017 as part of pandemic preparedness together with the “managing epidemic” handbook.”
