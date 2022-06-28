Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, the Chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, passed away at his residence in Mumbai on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The business tycoon was 93.

Condolences have been pouring in on social media for the business tycoon.

Pallonji Mistry , the end of an era. One of life's greatest joys was to have witnessed his genius , his gentleness at work. My condolences to the family and his loved ones. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 28, 2022

Who was Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry?

Born in 1929 to a Parsi family from Gujarat, the billionaire construction tycoon had taken up Irish citizenship through marriage in 2003. Mistry was educated at Mumbai’s Cathedral & John Cannon School before leaving for Imperial College, London for higher education.

Starting his career at the age of 18, Mistry worked for his father in the family business. Mistry helped expand the business to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Qatar in the Middle East in the 1970s.

Founded in 1865, the 156-year-old Mumbai-based Shapoorji Pallonji Group now operates in the construction business in India, Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

The group is credited with the construction of some of Mumbai’s iconic buildings such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, and Brabourne Stadium, among others.

Known as the ‘Phantom of Bombay House’ for his reclusive nature, Mistry was the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group, with a 18.4 per cent holding in the conglomerate.

It was his father who had first purchased shares in Tata Sons in the 1930s.

Mistry owned Shapoorji Pallonji Construction Limited, Forbes Textiles and Eureka Forbes Limited and was the former chairman of Associated Cement Companies.

In 2016, Mistry was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India for his contributions in the field of trade and industry.

The business tycoon is survived by his wife — Patsy Perin Dubash — and four children — sons Shapoor Mistry and Cyrus Mistry — and daughters Laila Mistry and Aloo Mistry.

Shapoor runs the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, while Mistry served as Tata Group Chairman from 2012 to 2016. Aloo is married to Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s half-brother.