Why 2019-20 was a very good year for solar

Of the 43 GW of solar power capacity tendered out in 2019-20, auctions have been completed for 38 GW and capacity allocations completed for 26 GW, according to JMK Research, a Delhi-based renewable energy and e-mobility consultancy.

As of June-end, India had solar power capacity of 35 GW — as such, the tendering, auctioning and allocation numbers for last year indicate a push towards the target of 100 GW for 2021-22.

A research note from the consultancy issued today says of the 43 GW bid out, 8 GW was for solar-wind hybrid projects.

In 2019-20, 5.9 GW of utility-scale and 1.7 GW of rooftop capacity was added in India, the note says. Rajasthan (1.7 GW), Karnataka (1.4 GW) and Tamil Nadu (1.3 GW) accounted for 77 per cent of the total installations during the year.

Public sector lignite mining and power company, NLC, which installed 700 MW of capacity, was the top installer in the year, followed by private sector energy companies, SB Energy and ReNew Power.

JMK Research expects that in the current year, 6.6 GW of new utility-scale and 1.4 GW of rooftop or on-site solar projects would be commissioned, making in all 8 GW.