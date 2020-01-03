Why TV sales have been subdued this year

Television sales have been facing the heat from a slew of factors that have resulted in a flat year-on-year growth this fiscal year.

Frequent technology changes, content consumption patterns - with a greater focus on flexibility and personalisation, changes in customers’ need hierarchy for appliances, as well as policy issues, have affected demand, according to experts.

“The television segment lagged (this year), owing to policy issues, frequent technology changes, competition from new players and the fight for eyeballs with mobile screens,” Kamal Nandi, President - Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA), Business Head and EVP, Godrej Appliances, told BusinessLine.

The television category constitutes 40 per cent of the consumer durables market, which includes air-conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators, said Nandi.

According to Manish Sharma, President & CEO, Panasonic India, while the number of units sold may have grown, in terms of value, there would be flat growth or a bit of a de-growth this fiscal.

TVs as a category, which recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 20 per cent year-on-year between 2012 and 2016, have seen subdued growth post 2016, he said.

The GST rates -- 28 per cent on TVs above 32 inches in size and 18 per cent on TVs below 32 inches -- is also one of the reasons for the dampened sales, said Nandi. A reduction in GST would spur demand and increase sales, he added.

Hetal Gandhi – Director, CRISIL Research attributed the flat growth in the year-to-date (April to October) to the general economic slowdown. “In this scenario, we have seen consumers defer TV purchases, as they are discretionary in nature, she said.

New entrants record growth

However, new entrants Xiaomi and Thomson TV, which started selling TVs in 2018, have posted growth. Raghu Reddy, Head-Categories and Online Sales, Xiaomi India, citing IDC’s smart home tracker, said its TVs have recorded 46 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter and 69 per cent growth year-on-year. Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, the official brand licensee for Thomson TVs in India, said the brand has grown by 100 per cent in terms of the quantity, and 75 per cent in terms of revenue.

TV sales started tapering off in 2016, and what is happening currently is a rub-off of the trends and changes that have emerged over the last couple of years, said Panasonic’s Sharma.

TVs have slipped down the customer’s need hierarchy for appliances. Around eight years ago, refrigerators used to top the need hierarchy, followed by TVs, air conditioners and washing machines. Today, smartphones occupy the top position, followed by refrigerators, ACs and TVs, said Sharma.

Content consumption is increasingly taking place on smartphones or personal devices as customers look to consume content in a flexible and personalised manner, both in terms of the time and the place of viewing, he said.

The increased availability of consumer finance options, which constituted 30-35 per cent of sales 5-6 years ago, as against 60-65 per cent now, is another factor Sharma identified.

Easy consumer finance options allows consumers to make purchases as and when they need it, and not necessarily when discounts and offers are available, he said. This also explains the dampened sales during the Cricket World Cup in July, and during Diwali, said Sharma. In general, TV sales during the festive season have started to slack, compared to the situation 7-8 years ago, he added.

The consumer shift towards smartphones has had an adverse impact on the sales growth of TV, affirmed Nandi. “Mobile phones have become the substitute for TV thanks to the availability of low-cost data, reasonable subscription rates of over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the rising affordability of smartphones,” he explained.

The subdued sales of TVs during the Cricket World Cup could also be attributed to these reasons, said Nandi.

The rapid growth of OTT platforms like Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime have resulted in changing consumer behaviours - especially among buyers of entry-level TVs, who now prefer smartphones, resulting in an adverse impact on the sale of small size televisions, Nandi added.

Innovation could drive growth

Meanwhile, there is a lot of innovation happening in TVs, which could soon become more than just entertainment providers, he said.

While today’s smartphones may fare better in terms of providing multitasking capabilities to people, the user interface of TVs is catching up with that of smartphones, said Sharma.

TVs could potentially take on the role of a smart hub in homes, with multiple devices being connected to them. Smart TVs already constitute around 70 per cent of the overall TV industry, and this was set to increase going forward, said Sharma.

The increasing prevalence of 4K content that TVs offer, coupled with the fact that the prices of large screen TVs have fallen in the last few years, are other reasons cited by for the sales of large screen TVs to bounce back to its potential.

The rise of OTT platforms is another reason identified by experts to help propel the growth of TVs, going forward.

From calendar year 2020, TVs could register 20 per cent growth over the previous year, he said.

The duty reduction on open cell LED panels used in televisions, from 5 per cent to 0 per cent, was also positive for sales, said Nandi. “This has given a push to consumer sentiment; however, the price cut will probably reflect when fresh inventories hit the market,” he said.

The Reserve Bank of India’s accommodative stance and surplus liquidity should improve monetary transmission and support consumption growth in the second half of the fiscal, which is expected to trickle down to the consumer durables sector, including the TV industry, said CRISIL’s Gandhi. However, CRISIL foresees mild recovery and expect the industry to grow 1.5-2 per cent year-on-year in fiscal 2020.