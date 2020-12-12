Wine, cheese, lamb, consumption can mitigate cognitive impairment: Study

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
According to a new study, as the population of older people continues to swell, the threat of age-related cognitive impairment is also increasing.
The researchers of the study cautioned that if this problem goes unchecked, this may lead to a plethora of debilitating neurocognitive diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.
The study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, and carried by the researchers at the Iowa State University, US, formulated a list of food items that can help mitigate the risk of cognitive impairment.
For the study, the researchers collected data from 1,787 UK Biobank participants aged between 46 to 77 years.
The participants were given a Fluid Intelligence Test (FIT) and filled up a Food Frequency Questionnaire. They had to report their intake of 49 whole foods including fresh fruit, dried fruit, vegetables, oily fish, lean fish, processed meat, poultry, beef, lamb, pork, cheese, bread, cereals, tea, coffee, beer, red wine, white wine, champagne, and other liquors.
The FIT results were compiled between 2006 and 2010 and follow-up assessments were conducted from 2012 to 2013 and then again between 2015-2016.
The study found that participants who reported daily intake of cheese had the best FIT scores and proved to have the most neuroprotective features.
Intake of alcohol of any type, and especially red wine, was found to have neuroprotective properties as well.
Consuming lamb weekly was also associated with improved outcomes but the same was not true for other red meats.
The study also found that added salt consumption resulted in decreased cognitive performance and added to the risk of cognitive decline.
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
₹1385 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1372135814001415 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
They may not be performing in restaurants, but are humming online
Every year, Delhi’s oldest burning ghat hosts thousands of gulls — in search of namkeen and respite from ...
The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2020 for the best non-fiction on modern India has ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...