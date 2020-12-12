Wine, cheese, lamb, consumption can mitigate cognitive impairment: Study

According to a new study, as the population of older people continues to swell, the threat of age-related cognitive impairment is also increasing.

The researchers of the study cautioned that if this problem goes unchecked, this may lead to a plethora of debilitating neurocognitive diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

The study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, and carried by the researchers at the Iowa State University, US, formulated a list of food items that can help mitigate the risk of cognitive impairment.

For the study, the researchers collected data from 1,787 UK Biobank participants aged between 46 to 77 years.

The participants were given a Fluid Intelligence Test (FIT) and filled up a Food Frequency Questionnaire. They had to report their intake of 49 whole foods including fresh fruit, dried fruit, vegetables, oily fish, lean fish, processed meat, poultry, beef, lamb, pork, cheese, bread, cereals, tea, coffee, beer, red wine, white wine, champagne, and other liquors.

The FIT results were compiled between 2006 and 2010 and follow-up assessments were conducted from 2012 to 2013 and then again between 2015-2016.

Findings

The study found that participants who reported daily intake of cheese had the best FIT scores and proved to have the most neuroprotective features.

Intake of alcohol of any type, and especially red wine, was found to have neuroprotective properties as well.

Consuming lamb weekly was also associated with improved outcomes but the same was not true for other red meats.

Risky food

The study also found that added salt consumption resulted in decreased cognitive performance and added to the risk of cognitive decline.