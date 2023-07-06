Madras Management Association (MMA) has announced the winners of 21st MMA Award for Managerial Excellence (MAME) under manufacturing, services, SME and educational institutions categories for the year 2023.

The annual awards, supported by the TATA Consultancy Services, Sanmar Group, CUMI and TVS Supply Chain Solutions, seek to promote sound management knowledge, experience and ideas in various disciplines.

MAME especially focuses on excellence in managerial thinking, action and demonstrable results and is designed to recognise and reward companies and institutions having their corporate office within the southern States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry.

Winners

The winners of the 21st MAME include ESAB India (Manufacturing), ZOHO Corporation (Services), MEL Systems and Services Ltd (SME), and University of Madras (Educational Institutions category).

The process of adjudication was facilitated by Deloitte, the consultants for the Award while MAME is powered by businessline.

The awardees will make a presentation on their journey towards excellence in a seminar on ‘Managerial Excellence’ to be held on Friday at the MMA Management Center, which will be followed by the award ceremony and 67th Annual General Meeting of MMA.

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland and Shrinivas V Dempo, President, AIMA & Chairman, Dempo Group of Companies are the chief guests for the awards function.