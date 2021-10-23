Rajamanohar Somasundaram of Coastal Aquaculture Research Institute, Janani Venkatraman of Biomoneta Research and Srinivas Chari of Seragen Private Limited are the winners of the 10th edition of Chinnikrishnan Innovation Awards 2021.

The awards, instituted in memory of R Chinnikrishnan who pioneered the shampoo sachet revolution, seeks to recognise exemplary small entrepreneurs for their path breaking innovations.

Somasundaram bagged the award for creating Aquaconnect, an AI-powered mobile aqua-farm advisor app. Venkatraman received the award for innovating ZeBox - a technology that makes any space free from all airborne pathogens ensuring near-zero transmission of infection. Chari of Seragen won the award for innovating fertility therapeutics that helps couples with the fastest path to pregnancy providing affordable, point of care solutions.

Jointly established by FMCG major CavinKare and Madras Management Association (MMA), the awards carry a cash prize of ₹1lakh and a trophy.

“We are delighted to present the coveted Chinnikrishnan Innovation Awards nationally and to bring to light three exemplary innovators from across the country. As we mark the completion of ten successful years of celebrating innovation, innovators and the societal impact of each of these ventures, we are filled with a sense of fulfilment. The innovators from this year are promising finds who are set to take two of the strongest industries in India - Aquaculture and Healthcare to newer heights,” CK Ranganathan, CMD, CavinKare said in a press release.

The awards honored exceptional entrepreneurs virtually for the second year in succession, the release said.