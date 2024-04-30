Wipro Ltd,a technology services and consulting company, has been selected by Nokia to overhaul its employee service desk and provide real-time IT support to a global network of employees.

The Wipro team will build an AI-powered, cloud-based solution for Nokia’s workforce of around 86,700 users globally in 130 countries of operations. The solution aims to enhance the employee experience by providing highly available, modular, secure and automated services.

Designit, a Wipro company specialising in user experience strategy and implementation, will conduct user research to ensure personalised assistance is offered to employees.

“Generative AI is fast becoming a critical component of digital workplace services. We are proud to work with Nokia on building an IT support solution that will improve the employee experience. Our technology cloud-based expertise, combined with our design-led approach, will provide Nokia employees highly personalised support, allowing them to better leverage technology and deliver better value to their customers,”said Vinay Firake, Senior Vice President and Managing Director Nordics, Wipro Ltd.

The project aims to build an experience-driven, omni-channel and always-on global service desk, which will provide employees with highly flexible and secure services to empower them to effectively navigate a hybrid work environment.

(Inputs from BL intern Meghna Barik)