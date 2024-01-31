The government of Karnataka and Wistron (ICT Service Management Solutions) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up a laptop manufacturing plant.

Under the MoU, the Taiwan-based company would invest ₹1,500 crore which is likely to create around 3,000 employment opportunities, said Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil. The company has sought 32 acres of land for the proposed project, and the government is considering providing the required in the surroundings of the Bengaluru region.

The global company known for technology service providing products has planned to commence works related to setting up the plant in July 2024 and to start manufacturing laptops by January 2026.

The minister claimed that this is going to be the first of its kind unit to manufacture laptops in Karnataka. The unit aligned to Industry 4.0 standards with a fully automated facility would make laptops for all brands and over 50 per cent of laptops made from here would be exported. Further, the plant would produce IoT components and EV-related parts in the plant.

Patil said that the move is not just about the production of electronics; it’s about fostering innovation, creating job opportunities, and positioning Karnataka as a leader in the electronics manufacturing industry. Alec Lai, President, of Global Manufacturing, Dennis Hung, Senior Director, Rachael Lu, General Manager, Sudhir C, Manager of Wistron Corp, S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Gunjan Krishna, Department of Industries were present.

