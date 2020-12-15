With 29,000 cold chains, India readying for Covid vaccination: Health Secretary

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The Centre has chalked out a detailed cold chain infrastructure plan to prepare the country for immediate rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine, whenever one is ready. No vaccine has as yet received emergency use approval.
The Centre plans to set up at least one centre in every block for managing any Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI), Health Ministry officials said on Tuesday.
The infrastructure would consist of 29,000 cold chain points, 240 walk-in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45,000 ice-lined refrigerators, 41,000 deep-freezers, and 300 solar-freezers. The States that do not have adequate cold chain infrastructure have already been provided with the equipment , said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during a briefing.
The Centre has also sent the guidelines to the States for estimating electrical and non-electrical cold chain equipment and their strengthening. “These guidelines would help the States and Union Territories ascertain how much cold chain equipment they would require to safely preserve the vaccine they receive for inoculation,” Bhushan said.
According to the Health Secretary, all 36 States and UTs have held meetings of their State Steering Committees, headed by Chief Secretaries, and State Task Forces, headed by State Health Secretaries, set up specifically for the purpose of vaccine management and administration. Similarly, 633 districts have held meetings of their task force set up for the purpose.
As many as 23 Central and State government ministries and departments have been given the task of planning, implementation, social mobilisation and awareness creation on the vaccine. Bhushan said modules for training doctors and vaccinators have been prepared and at the national and State levels the training has already been completed. Since this would be the first time that adults will be administered vaccines in such huge numbers, the government plans to closely monitor any adverse event. This is important because earlier vaccines were administered in hospital settings and given mostly to children. But, now, the scale as well as the fact that vaccines will be administered at diverse locations, require a dedicated centre for monitoring and managing serious adverse events, said Vinod Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, who was also present at the briefing. Every block will have a dedicated centre for managing any adverse event.
Though Covid-19 cases are coming down in India, “we need to be cautiously happy”, he said.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...