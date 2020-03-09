With 4 new cases, India’s coronavirus tally rises to 44

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) confirmed that the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in India has reached 44, out of which 40 are positive.
Four new cases were reported since Sunday — one each from Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu.
“Five cases from Kerala reported on Sunday are three family members with travel history to Italy and two of their relatives who came in contact with them. The family is reported to have visited relatives and attended a few functions and their contacts are being traced,” stated a Ministry press release.
Of the 3,003 samples tested for Covid-19, 2,694 have returned negative.
“A total of 8,74,708 international passengers from 8,255 flights have been screened at airports till now with 1,921 passengers identified as symptomatic. 177 of them have been hospitalised. 33,599 passengers are under observation. 21,867 passengers have completed their observation period,” the press release further stated.
The people have been urged to reveal clearly their travel history and fill the details in self-declaration forms properly, stated the Health Ministry.
The Ministry has also clarified that the patient from Murshidabad, West Bengal, tested negative for Covid-19 and hence, so far no death has been reported due to the virus in the country.
The Ministry urged people to observe the do’s and don’ts it has prescribed: Coughing etiquettes, hand-washing and avoiding large gatherings.
