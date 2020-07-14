With a self checkout counter, SunnyBee Market enables safe shopping

SunnyBee Market, a chain of food stores in Chennai, has introduced a self-checkout store in Besant Nagar considering the need for a safe shopping experience by limiting contact and to improve overall speed of checkouts.

WayCool Labs — the technology arm of WayCool Foods & Products, a city-based agritech firm has developed this custom solution for SunnyBee.

An integrated hardware and software solution, the self-checkout counter occupies a minimal 4 sq ft floor space with a built-in high-speed scanner, touchscreen panel, and a billing printer. The counter eliminates the need to interact with the store staff altogether.

Shoppers scan their purchases and place the scanned products in the conveniently hanging bags or use their own bags. With a single click on the touchscreen, a QR code pops up. Customers scan this QR code on their mobile using any one of the UPI payment methods such as GPay, PhonePe and Paytm, says a press release.

The solution frees up the store billing staff to manage the store operations and improve customer service. The only place where there is an interaction with store staff is when staff assist the customer for food and vegetable (F&V) produce to weigh, pack, and print/paste a barcode. The F&V bags with barcode can be scanned at the selfie counter as well.

Sriram Sridharan, Business Head, SunnyBee Market said the self-checkout solution was designed, developed, and implemented in 15 days. The initial response from customers is very positive.

SunnyBee Market, founded in July 2015 offers a wide assortment of over 5,000 SKUs across multiple categories like regular and exotic F&V, dairy, staples, Indian and international foods. Operating six stores in Chennai, it also conducts SunnyBee Santhai, a farmer and consumer connect platform where farmers sell their produce directly to consumers, the release said.