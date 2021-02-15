With rules on geospatial data liberalised, map-making made easy

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
In a move that could be critical for location-based services such as e-commerce, logistics and urban transport, the government on Monday freed public and private firms from the need to seek approval, security clearance, or licence for the collection, generation, storage and publication of geospatial data.
There were several restrictions around using geospatial data by agencies other than a few government departments.
The government estimated the domestic geospatial market at ₹1-lakh crore in 2020 with an employment potential of nearly 22 lakh people.
This will liberalise the mapping industry and democratise existing datasets, a crucial requirement for achieving India’s vision to become a $5-trillion economy, said an official statement.
“What is readily available globally, should not be regulated,” said Department of Science and Technology Secretary Ashutosh Sharma. “There will not be any restriction on areas for mapping and surveying. Firms do not need approval for collecting geospatial data. They just need to self-certify,” he said.
Addressing a press conference, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said that in spite of being a government institution, even the Survey of India has to seek permission from the Ministries of Defence and Home, the Intelligence Bureau and others to carry out activities it was supposed to do on a regular basis. Such approvals often take several months to come, severely affecting the productivity of the institution.
Now, there is a complete deregulation with no approvals, security clearances or licences needed for acquisition and production of geospatial data for both public and private sectors. However, only Indian entities can own and store geospatial data finer than 1-metre horizontally and 3-metre vertically. Foreign entities, however, can licence such fine data, but not own them.
“This is very similar to the 1991 moment for the Indian geospatial industry,” said Rohan Verma, CEO of MapmyIndia.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...