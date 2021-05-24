Withdrawing comments on allopathic medicines, regret controversy: Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev on Sunday withdrew his recent statements on allopathic medicine which triggered strong protests from the medical fraternity.

Responding to a letter from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Ramdev said he wants to put the matter to rest.

"Hon’ble Minister, I have received your letter. I withdraw my statement, putting to rest the controversy over various medical practices... (jee aapaka patr praapt hua, usake sandarbh mein chikitsa paddatiyon ke sangharsh ke is poore vivaad ko khedapoorvak viraam dete hue main apana vaktavy vaapis leta hoon)," he tweeted from his personal Twitter handle.

Earlier on Sunday, the health minister had called Ramdev's statement on allopathic medicines "extremely unfortunate".

Citing a video circulating on social media, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday had said Ramdev claimed that allopathy is a "stupid science" and medicines such as remdesivir, fabiflu, and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed to treat Covid-19 patients.